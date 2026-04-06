Rwanda: Nigerian Singer Shallipopi to Perform in Kigali

Nigerian artiste Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, is set to perform in Kigali for the first time on May 29.

The 'Laho' hitmaker will headline a concert dubbed Africast Fest: A Shallipopi Xperience, co-organised by Groove Kigali in partnership with Intore Entertainment.

Released in 2025, his breakout single Laho has become one of his biggest hits, gaining widespread popularity both in Nigeria and internationally.

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Organisers are yet to confirm the venue, noting that it will be announced in the coming days as discussions with venue management continue.

Shallipopi's journey began in Benin City, where he started making music in 2016, a year after his younger brother Zerrydl ventured into the industry. However, his breakthrough came in March 2023 with Elon Musk, a track that propelled him from a relatively unknown act in Nigeria's South-South region to viral fame on TikTok and into the mainstream.

He quickly followed up with the club hit Shapiru in April. Although an arrest in May 2023 over alleged internet fraud briefly disrupted his momentum, it also amplified his notoriety, paving the way for a remix of "Elon Musk" and the release of Ex-Convict shortly after.

Since mid-2023, Shallipopi's rise has been remarkable. He has performed at major venues including the O2 Arena and Stade de France, sold out two London shows during his Plutomania Tour in 2024, and headlined a homecoming concert at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub.

Both of his projects--Presido La Pluto and Shakespopi--debuted at No.1 on Nigeria's TurnTable Charts. Shakespopi notably became the first project since Davido's Timeless to produce a No.1 record in its opening week, with the track "ASAP."

His collaboration Cast with Odumodublvck has amassed over 55 million streams on Spotify and earned him four nominations--and a win--at the The Headies Awards 2025.

With backing from top industry figures, a new deal with Sony Music UK, and growing street credibility, Shallipopi continues to establish himself among the leading voices in the African music scene.