Nigeria: Govt to Establish Cybersecurity Coordination Council to Tackle Rising Threats

The Federal Government, FG, has announced plans to establish a national cybersecurity coordination council to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to fight growing cyber threats.

In a statement the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy said the proposed council will serve as a multi-stakeholder platform to enhance coordination, information sharing, and collaboration across public and private sector institutions.

The ministry said the initiative, being championed by the Communications Minister, Mr Bosun Tijani, is aimed at improving Nigeria's ability to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber incidents that have disrupted operations across key sectors.

According to the statement, the council will be a non-statutory body bringing together chief information security officers (CISOs), cybersecurity professionals, technology firms, law enforcement agencies, and relevant government institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The proposed council is envisioned as a non-statutory, multi-stakeholder coordination platform, designed to convene key actors and strengthen partnerships that support efficient coordination, trusted information sharing, and sustained cooperation among institutions responsible for advancing Nigeria's cybersecurity posture," the ministry said.

It added that the platform will also provide advisory support to the federal government on strategies and frameworks needed to strengthen national cyber resilience.

It also said the move follows recent cyber incidents that posed risks to customers and disrupted operations across major private institutions and public systems, highlighting the "increasingly coordinated and sophisticated nature of cyber threats".

It further said it will work with stakeholders, including the office of the national security adviser (ONSA), to promote structured partnerships and improve cyber defence frameworks across sectors.

"The approach reflects the government's recognition that modern cyber threats demand collective defence models, trusted threat intelligence sharing, and multi-stakeholder coordination," the statement added.