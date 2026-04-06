Nigeria: Atiku, Amaechi, Aregbesola, Others Are 'Twinkle Little Stars' in ADC - Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has downplayed the weight and influence of coalition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing its leading figures as politically ineffective despite their individual profiles.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Morka said the ruling party had no reason to feel threatened by the opposition alliance, insisting that its members lack the capacity to mount a serious challenge.

He singled out key figures in the coalition, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola, arguing that their past political achievements do not translate into present influence.

"Atiku Abubakar was a former vice president, Rotimi Amaechi was a former governor and minister, Rauf Aregbesola was a former governor; they have been everything else to be.

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"But all of them put together, individually they look like they are superstars, but when they come together, they are 'twinkle, twinkle, little stars'. They are making no impact whatsoever," he said.

Morka also dismissed claims by the ADC that the APC is interfering in its internal affairs, challenging the opposition party to provide proof.

"Why would we be afraid when we have consistently won elections since 2023? Fear a party that is a non-starter? Fear a party that is almost as good as non-existent? We have nothing to fear about the ADC.

"ADC makes this allegation about APC's interference, what exactly? ADC should furnish Nigerians with evidence of APC's complicity in their predicament," he stated.

The APC spokesperson further attributed the crisis within the ADC to internal failings, suggesting that the party's challenges are self-inflicted.

"I'm beginning to think, quite frankly, based on the type of really inexcusable blunders that the ADC has committed, that this is all orchestrated, that the ADC is self-sabotaging," he said.

Extending his criticism, Morka also referenced Peter Obi, accusing opposition figures of instability across political platforms.

"These are people who clearly failed to manage the affairs of the parties where they came from... they use a revolving door to move to the next party, create more chaos, and blame the ruling party," he added.

His comments come amid a deepening leadership crisis in the ADC, following the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw recognition of a faction led by former Senate President David Mark.