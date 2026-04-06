Liberia: Justice and Freedom Are Not the Same As Healing - a Call for True Reconciliation in Liberia

editorial

Justice and freedom, while essential, are not synonymous with healing in post-war societies. True recovery requires addressing deep-seated trauma, a nonlinear process distinct from legal justice or political liberation. Effective recovery often necessitates "healing justice," which prioritizes emotional restoration and self-care, acknowledging that lasting peace depends on personal and community well-being.

"Your wound is probably not your fault, but your healing is your responsibility." -- Denice Frohman.

"Often, the disagreements about how to allocate resources in this work are rooted in this thorny tension between focusing on healing and pursuing justice." -- Arin N. Reeves.

"Healing justice is about first and always stopping the violence. After we stop the violence, healing is about practicing self-care." -- Susan Raffo

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"Liberation isn't linear." -- Cole Arthur Riley.

The Complex Journey of Post-War Recovery

Prioritizing Healing over Retribution: While justice focuses on punishing wrongdoing, healing nourishes survivors, giving them the energy to rebuild.

Healing is Active and Personal: It involves reclaiming one's life, culture, and body from the impact of violence, shifting from merely surviving to healing.

The "Not Linear" Nature: Liberation or freedom from conflict is an event, but recovery is a long, often non-linear process that requires sustained attention to trauma. Unknown.

Internalized Violence: Post-war recovery must tackle the "violence carried inside," including the chronic stress, anxiety, and hypervigilance that persist long after fighting stops.

The Role of Restorative Justice: Moving beyond retribution, restorative approaches emphasize respect and the repair of relationships.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com.

The scars of war are etched deeply in the hearts and minds of the victims, particularly women and children, whose lives have been irrevocably altered by violence and terror.

In Liberia, a country that has experienced decades of conflict, the ache for justice is palpable.

While justice and freedom are often seen as the ultimate goals of any society emerging from the ashes of war, they alone are insufficient to foster the healing needed for a nation to rebuild and thrive.

The wounds of war require a holistic approach to reconciliation, one that encompasses not only accountability for atrocities but also a concerted effort to support the physical, emotional, and psychological healing of victims.

As this article examines the complexities of this topic, it is crucial to understand that justice, freedom, and healing are intertwined yet distinct concepts, particularly in the context of Liberia's tumultuous history.

Liberia's civil wars, which raged from 1989 until 2003, devastated the fabric of society.

Families were torn apart, communities were shattered, and countless individuals suffered unimaginable atrocities at the hands of their fellow countrymen and women.

Particularly harrowing was the experience of women and children, who bore the brunt of sexual violence and exploitation amidst the chaos.

The war left deep psychological scars and caused a profound loss of property and security, with many survivors grappling with the dual burden of trauma and economic deprivation.

It is essential to recognize that these experiences cannot simply be resolved through legal justice or political freedom; true healing requires time, compassion, and a targeted approach to address the needs of those affected.

The notion that justice can effectively replace the emotional and psychological healing required by war victims is a fallacy.

While legal measures such as war crimes tribunals can serve to hold perpetrators accountable and offer some measure of closure, they do not, in and of themselves, restore dignity to the victims or allow them to reclaim their lives.

The process of healing is a personal journey that involves reconciling with the past, rebuilding trust, and navigating the complexities of grief and loss.

As the Liberian nation grapples with its painful history, it is crucial to recognize that healing requires a commitment to creating safe spaces for dialogue, reflection, and support.

Victims of war crimes often feel marginalized and unheard, and the absence of acknowledgment for their suffering can hinder the healing process.

For many survivors, the desire for justice may be accompanied by a need to understand why their lives were shattered and to seek recognition for their pain.

In Liberia, this acknowledgment can take the form of community-led initiatives that promote storytelling, cultural preservation, and collective remembrance.

By providing a platform for victims' voices to be heard, the process of healing can begin as individuals reclaim their narratives and engage in a communal journey toward understanding.

Moreover, addressing the economic repercussions of war is vital for the healing of victims.

The conflict in Liberia did not simply uproot lives; it obliterated decades of hard-earned progress and prosperity.

People who had once built futures through education and labor found themselves destitute and displaced.

The loss of property, businesses, and livelihood has left many, particularly women who often served as the de facto heads of households, struggling to provide for their families.

Acknowledging these economic injustices and providing tangible support, such as job training, microfinancing, and educational programs, is essential for empowering victims on their path to recovery.

Without such interventions, the cycle of poverty and despair can perpetuate generational trauma.

A significant aspect of healing also involves addressing the deeply ingrained societal issues that contributed to the conflict in the first place.

The Liberian civil wars, fueled by power-hungry leaders and widespread corruption, created an environment where violence was normalized, and brutality was often viewed as sport.

Young people, lost in the chaos, were drawn into cycles of violence, developing a distorted understanding of nationalism and identity.

To break this cycle, it is imperative to foster a culture of peace and respect that actively promotes education, civic engagement, and social responsibility.

Programs that educate young people about their rights and responsibilities as citizens can instill a sense of belonging and foster national pride.

Just as importantly, these initiatives can help redirect youth's energy away from violence and toward constructive contributions to society.

As we explore the landscape of justice and healing, it is crucial to acknowledge the international community's role in supporting Liberia's recovery.

The global landscape has witnessed numerous intervention efforts, yet the most effective assistance comes when it aligns with the needs and voices of the local population.

International organizations must listen to victims' perspectives and collaborate with local communities to design programs that address their specific needs.

This partnership can incorporate mental health services, legal aid, and economic development support tailored to those impacted by the war.

By centering survivors' experiences in the healing process, the international community can actively contribute to building a more equitable and resilient Liberia.

In examining the complexities of justice, freedom, and healing, it is impossible to overlook the spiritual dimensions of recovery.

For many Liberians, faith and belief systems provide a source of comfort and strength in times of adversity.

Spiritual practices can facilitate the healing journey, helping victims to navigate their traumas and find meaning in the aftermath of conflict.

By fostering an environment in which diverse spiritual traditions are respected and embraced, Liberia can create spaces for individuals to seek solace and understand their place in the world following such profound upheaval.

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It is also important to understand that justice does not solely reside in the courtroom.

For many victims, justice can be found in acknowledging their suffering, in community support, and in the collective resolve to rise above the horrors of the past.

As Liberia moves forward, the quest for justice must be accompanied by compassion and a commitment to healing.

This commitment can be reinforced through public policy initiatives that prioritize restorative justice practices and encourage societal participation in the healing journey.

Healing circles, community dialogues, and collective commemorations can foster connection and mutual understanding among survivors, perpetrators, and the broader community.

Ultimately, the quest for healing in Liberia is rooted in recognizing that justice and freedom, while essential, are not substitutes for the emotional and psychological recovery that victims desperately need.

It requires a commitment to creating an environment that supports individuals' journeys of reflection, rebuilding, and growth.

As the nation grapples with its painful history, the commitment to healing must encompass all facets of life, personal, economic, and spiritual.

Liberia stands at a critical crossroads in its journey toward healing.

As the country continues to reckon with the past, it is essential to prioritize the needs of its most vulnerable citizens, particularly women and children, who have borne the brunt of violence throughout the nation's tumultuous history.

While the road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, the unyielding spirit of the Liberian people, combined with a concerted effort to fight for justice, freedom, and healing, presents an opportunity for a brighter future.

It is essential to create a framework for healing that uplifts victims and fosters a society where violence is no longer accepted, justice is equally pursued, and recovery is defined not just by the absence of conflictt but by an enduring commitment to peace, dignity, and respect for human life.