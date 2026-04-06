Nigeria: INEC Suspends Voter Revalidation Exercise

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to step down all publicity and arrangements for the Voter revalidation exercise and await further directives from the Commission.

The commission had announced plans to commence a nationwide voter revalidation beginning from April 13 to May 29, 2026.

The exercise, the electoral body explained, was aimed at removing ineligible entries and strengthening the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process.

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According to a public notice issued via its official X handle on Friday, the commission said the exercise would target the removal of "null and ineligible voters, such as deceased, non-Nigerians, underage, and multiple registrations," in line with legal provisions.

The electoral body, however, explained that the exercise was not a fresh registration but was specifically for voters who registered between 2011 and 2024.

"The exercise is part of the commission's efforts to revise, update, clean and strengthen the integrity, accuracy, inclusivity, and credibility of the national register of voters ahead of future elections," it said.

Also, INEc Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan while quizzed during an interview with ARISE News Channel said the exercise was approved before he was appointed, but was not carried out because there was no budgetary provision.

But in a notice of meeting with RECs issued on April 4, 2026 by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the commission announced the suspension of the exercise.

The timing of the exercise has generated a lot of reaction in the political space ahead of the 2027 general election.

She noted: "Further to the notice of meeting dated 3rd April, 2026, please be informed that the meeting of the Commission with Resident Electoral Commissioners scheduled for Thursday, 9th April 2026 at 11.00am will now hold virtually via Zoom.

"Consequently, RECs are advised to remain in their states and await the login details which will be shared once the meeting is set up.

"The Commission regrets any inconveniences this change might have caused.

"RECs are also directed to step down all publicity and arrangements for the Voter revalidation exercise and await further directives from the Commission.

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"Please accept as always, the assurances of the Commission's consideration."