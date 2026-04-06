Nigeria: Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, April 6, 2026

The Nigerian Naira maintained a stable trajectory against the United States Dollar as the first full trading week of April 2026 commenced. Market performance across the official and informal sectors continues to reflect the impact of recent liquidity-boosting reforms and the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) hawkish monetary stance.

Official Market Performance (NFEM)

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira opened the session on Monday, April 6, 2026, with marginal fluctuations. Real-time data from the early hours showed the exchange rate at ₦1,377.80 per Dollar. This represents a slight appreciation from the ₦1,380.79 recorded during the final session of the previous week, indicating a resilient start for the local unit.

Trading volume in the official window remains healthy, supported by the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS). The system has continued to enhance transparency and price discovery, helping to anchor the rate near the ₦1,380 mark despite the broader global strength of the Dollar.

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Parallel Market Trends

In the parallel market, the Naira held steady, mirroring the relative calm seen in the official segment. Traders in major hubs like Lagos, Abuja, and Kano quoted the Dollar at an average of ₦1,405 to ₦1,415 for selling.

The spread between the official and parallel market rates currently sits at approximately ₦32. While the gap widened slightly at the turn of the month due to increased quarterly demand, it remains significantly lower than historical peaks. Analysts point to the successful integration of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators into the official supply chain as a primary factor in curbing speculative volatility in the informal market.

Economic Drivers and Reserves

The current exchange rate environment is being shaped by several key macroeconomic factors:

External Reserves: Nigeria's foreign exchange buffers remain a focal point for investors. While reserves recently touched the $49.29 billion mark following a period of debt servicing, the CBN's medium-term outlook projects a climb toward $51.04 billion, bolstered by sustained oil receipts and foreign investment.

Monetary Policy: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained a high interest rate of 26.5%, a strategy designed to combat inflation and make Naira-denominated assets more attractive to foreign portfolio investors.

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Remittance Inflows: Ongoing reforms in the remittance sector, including the routing of diaspora transfers through formal settlement accounts, have improved the daily supply of foreign currency to the banking system.

Market Outlook

As the trading day progresses, market participants expect the Naira to trade within the ₦1,370 to ₦1,390 corridor in the official window. The focus remains on the sustainability of autonomous inflows and the pace of reserve accretion, especially as global crude prices for Bonny Light remain favorable, trading near $103 per barrel. Investors will also be watching for any new policy adjustments from the apex bank intended to further narrow the gap between market segments.