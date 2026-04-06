Nigeria: Easter - 27 Killed in Kaduna, Benue, Katsina Attacks

opinion

BY AZA MSUE and NONYE EKWENUGO, GODWIN ENNA, Tarkaa David — About 25 people were on Sunday killed in Benue and Kaduna communities following attacks by bandits.

It was gathered that scores were kidnapped during the Kaduna attack, and that several houses were burnt in Benue.

In the attack in Benue, no fewer than 17 persons were reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen following a fresh attack on the Mbalom community in the Gwer East Local Government Area of the state on Easter Sunday.

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This is not the first time the community has suffered such a bloody attack.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on April 24, 2018, two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr Felix Tyolaha, alongside 17 worshippers, were killed by suspected armed herdsmen at St. Ignatius Parish in Ukpor Mbalom.

They were given a mass burial by the Benue State Government, led by former Governor Samuel Ortom.

The latest attack has forced residents of the community to desert the area for fear of further attacks.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers invaded the community between late Saturday night and Sunday morning shooting at residents and setting several houses on fire. Seventeen bodies were recovered on Sunday morning, while many are still missing.

One of the natives of the area, who is resident in Makurdi, Terseer Akaaver, told our correspondent on the telephone: "I spoke with one of the survivors in the bush, and he told me many people were killed and that some brave youths are moving and recovering corpses. Many residents are missing as people were running in different directions."

Confirming the attack, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack and called on the security agencies to track down the culprits.

The Benue State government did not give casualty figures.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, in a statement on Sunday, said Alia described the barbaric act as unacceptable and a direct affront to the state's collective peace and security.

According to him, the governor expressed deep sympathy to families affected by the attack and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.

Governor Alia, he said, noted with grave concern at the pattern of calculated and selective attacks in parts of the state, stressing that such acts of terror, though increasingly hydra-headed in nature, will not be allowed to thrive.

The statement reiterated the state governor's unwavering resolve to confront and subdue all forms of criminality threatening the safety of Benue communities.

The governor commended security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, for their swift response and ongoing efforts, noting their assurance that they are on the heels of the perpetrators and will ensure their arrest and prosecution."

He urged security operatives to intensify operations to forestall further occurrences and bring lasting relief to affected communities.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by these attacks, Governor Alia assured the people of Benue State that his administration will not relent or leave anything to chance in its duty to safeguard lives and property.

He emphasised that every necessary measure is being taken to strengthen security architecture, enhance intelligence gathering, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to restore enduring peace.

While calling on residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, Governor Alia charged them to continue supporting security agencies with credible information that can aid ongoing operations.

However, Benue State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, did not respond or return calls when contacted over the attack.

Terrorists Attack 2 Kaduna Churches, Kill 8, Scores Abducted

In the Kaduna attack that also occurred on Sunday, no fewer than eight worshippers were reportedly killed and several others abducted during an early morning attack by terrorists on two churches in Ariko community near Kateri town in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers were said to have struck during Easter celebrations on Sunday.

The terrorists opened fire on congregants and whisked away an unspecified number of victims into the bush.

The affected worship centres were the First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church, both located within Ariko District.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the councillor representing Awon Ward, Mark Bawa, said the assailants invaded the community in large numbers and operated for a prolonged period.

Bawa noted that the poor telecommunications network in the area may have hindered a timely response by security agencies.

"The attackers came in large numbers. They surrounded the area and began shooting sporadically at worshippers. Initially, the villagers told me seven were killed, but now it is eight people who were killed, and many others were taken away.

"I am on my way now to the community to ascertain the exact casualty figures," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking with LEADERSHIP on telephone, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Sule Shu'aibu, SAN, confirmed the incident but did not reveal the casualty figures.

He said, "The attack occurred in a village near Kateri. I am meeting with the state commissioner of police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) director over the attack," he stated.

Bandits Launch Attacks On Katsina Communities, 2 Killed

Similarly, suspected bandits on Sunday launched coordinated attacks on communities in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, leaving two people dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The victims, a police officer identified as Suleiman and a civilian, were killed when the attackers stormed parts of Matazu town after carrying out earlier assaults on neighbouring communities.

Residents said the assailants initially invaded Sayaya town, where they set the community hospital ablaze and looted several major shops before setting them on fire. Two vehicles were also destroyed during the attack.

In a related incident, gunmen reportedly struck Dankawari town, burning another vehicle and causing panic among residents.

The violence later spread to Matazu town, where the police officer and another resident were killed. A young boy was also reportedly shot and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Residents described the slain officer as dedicated and well-respected, noting that his death had further deepened fear in the community.

The coordinated attacks have heightened tension across the area, prompting residents to call for urgent intervention by security agencies.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incidents.

Troops Rescue 31 Kaduna Church Attack Hostages

Nigerian Army troops have foiled a terrorist attack leading to the rescue of 31 civilians abducted during an Easter church service in Ariko Village in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army said the swift response followed a distress call reporting the abduction of worshippers during an Easter service at an ECWA Church in Ariko Village.

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The statement said troops, upon receipt of the information, promptly mobilised to the scene, adding that with the support and guidance of members of the Ariko community, the troops pursued the fleeing terrorists and engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, overwhelming them with superior firepower.

"The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages, including one injured victim who is currently receiving medical attention."

The statement however expressed regret that the remains of five victims already killed by the terrorists were also recovered at the scene.

"The fleeing terrorists are believed to have sustained significant casualties, as evidenced by blood trails along their escape routes," the statement said.

According to the statement, troops have intensified efforts to track the fleeing elements to their enclaves, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing any remaining captives and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

It said additional troops had been deployed to the area to reinforce ongoing operations, consolidate the gains, enhance security presence, and prevent further threats to lives and property.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of citizens and the defence of Nigeria's territorial integrity, in collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders.

The statement said troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive operations against all threats to national security.

The Nigerian Army, therefore, urged members of the public to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information, as collective vigilance remains vital to achieving enduring peace and stability.