Liberia: Petrol Products Prices Hiked

Liberians are facing higher petroleum prices as the Government of Liberia has announced a new price ceiling for petroleum products, reflecting an upward revision in gasoline and diesel prices. The adjustment, which took effect on April 4, 2026, comes as authorities respond to global and local market fluctuations.

The announcement, made through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in consultation with the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), is contained in the Petroleum Products Monthly Price Circular. The circular sets both wholesale and retail prices for petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as gasoline, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel.

Under the revised pricing, gasoline (PMS) now has a wholesale price of US$4.81 per gallon and a retail pump price of US$5.09 per gallon, equivalent to L$950.00. For diesel (AGO), the wholesale price is US$6.27 per gallon, with a retail price of US$6.55 per gallon, or L$1,225.00.

According to the government, these adjustments represent an increase of US$0.22 for gasoline and US$0.77 for diesel, reflecting current market realities in the petroleum sector.

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"The Government emphasizes that these adjustments are necessary to respond to prevailing market conditions while ensuring the continued availability of petroleum products across the country," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The revised pricing structure continues to follow the Central Bank of Liberia's official exchange rate of L$187.00 to US$1.00, as of February 13, 2026, ensuring consistency in local currency valuation.

Authorities stressed that the price adjustment is aimed at maintaining supply stability across Liberia. "We are committed to ensuring that petroleum products remain available nationwide and that no disruptions occur in the downstream sector," the circular added.

To protect consumers from exploitation, the government has mandated that the Inspectorate Team of MOCI, in collaboration with LPRC, will intensify monitoring of fuel stations and distributors to ensure full compliance with the approved price ceilings.

The government also warned against any actions that could undermine market stability. "Hoarding, undercutting, or arbitrary price increases will not be tolerated. Importers, distributors, and retailers are urged to strictly adhere to the established price ceilings," officials cautioned, noting that violations would attract legal action under existing regulations.

The Ministry emphasized that these measures are intended to protect consumers, promote transparency, and sustain fair practices in the petroleum sector.

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Fuel consumers across Monrovia and other counties are already reporting higher costs at retail pumps, with some expressing concern about the impact on transportation and the cost of goods.

Authorities have called for collaboration between petroleum operators, regulators, and consumers to ensure that the sector continues to support Liberia's economic activities, while avoiding price exploitation.