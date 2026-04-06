Nigeria: Benue 2027 - Edoh to Contest for Governor's Seat

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, Dr Raymond Edoh, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 Benue State governorship election, pledging transformative leadership anchored on security, economic growth and accountability.

Edoh made the declaration over the weekend at a world press conference in Abuja, where he unveiled an expansive roadmap aimed at repositioning the state through innovation, strategic partnerships and sustainable development.

He said, "We are to deliver transformative governance through innovation, strategic partnerships and sustainable development--ensuring security, economic growth and improved quality of life for every Benue citizen."

Explaining his decision to join the race, the aspirant said Benue could not afford another cycle of unfulfilled promises, stressing that his ambition was driven by responsibility rather than personal interest.

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"I am running because our farmers deserve protection, modern tools and fair returns. Our youths deserve opportunities, not excuses. Our communities deserve safety and peace, while our people deserve transparent and accountable leadership," he stated.

Edoh outlined core values to guide his administration, including transparency, protection of lives and property, equity and inclusivity, assuring that every kobo of public funds would be accounted for.

On security, he pledged to establish a Benue State Community Policing Programme and deploy modern technology such as CCTV and drones to combat crime, while promoting conflict resolution between farmers and herders.

According to him, the plan is to drastically reduce insecurity, ensure functional security presence across the 23 local government areas and restore public trust in law enforcement.

Speaking on agriculture, Edoh promised to transition the sector from subsistence to prosperity through mechanised farming, subsidy programmes and agro-processing hubs.

"Our target is a massive increase in agricultural output, creation of over 100,000 jobs and positioning Benue as Nigeria's leading agro-industrial hub," he added.

He also pledged sweeping reforms in education, including digital learning, technical and vocational training, and scholarships, with a target of achieving over 90 per cent literacy rate.

On healthcare, the aspirant promised to upgrade primary healthcare centres, improve maternal and child health services and introduce community health insurance to reduce maternal and infant mortality by 50 per cent.

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Edoh said his administration would prioritise infrastructure development through road rehabilitation, rural electrification and smart city projects in Makurdi and Gboko.

He added that youth empowerment would remain central, with plans to train 50,000 youths annually in digital and vocational skills, alongside support for youth-led enterprises.

The aspirant further pledged to digitise government services, introduce citizen feedback platforms and ensure performance-based governance to promote transparency.

On environmental sustainability, he promised to plant 10 million trees, promote climate-smart agriculture and improve water and sanitation systems.

Highlighting his implementation roadmap, Edoh said his administration would prioritise security, agriculture and education in 2027, expand healthcare and infrastructure in 2028, deepen youth empowerment and digital governance in 2029, and consolidate economic growth by 2030.

Declaring his readiness, he said, "I am offering myself to the good people of Benue State as a tried and trusted candidate with a workable blueprint.

"Our manifesto is people-oriented, security-driven and focused on opportunities for all. Our state will be great again."

He urged residents to embrace competence over connections and unity over division in building a prosperous and secure Benue State.