Nigeria: FG Moves to Strengthen Cybersecurity Coordination

6 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

...as NDPC Review Ecosystem Data Protection Compliance

In a recent press statement, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, the Federal Government has signalled its intention to work collaboratively with the private sector and key stakeholders towards the establishment of a Cybersecurity Coordination Council.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening Nigeria's collective cyber resilience and enhancing coordinated responses to evolving cyber threats across both the public and private sectors.

The Minister's position underscores a broader policy direction centred on partnership and shared responsibility.

"Cybersecurity is a shared national responsibility. Protecting Nigeria's digital economy requires strong partnerships, trusted collaboration, and collective vigilance across government, industry, and civil society.

Through collaborative action and sustained engagement, we are strengthening Nigeria's capacity

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