Liberia: 'We Are No Longer Prisoners of Fear but Carriers of Victory', Bishop Quire Declares

Monrovia — "We are no longer prisoners of fear but carriers of victory. The same power that raised Jesus from the dead is now at work in us," declared Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. during an inspiring Easter sermon at the Stephen Trowen Nagbe Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church and President of the College of Bishops of the West Africa Regional Conference preached on the theme: "The Victory of Jesus Christ."

He described the resurrection not as mere tradition, but as a triumphant declaration over sin, death and every force of darkness.

Calling Easter "resurrection morning," Bishop Quire highlighted its global and eternal impact.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is not an ordinary morning, this is the day that shook the foundations of hell, shattered the grip of death and declared to all creation that Jesus Christ is Lord," he proclaimed.

Referencing Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb, the bishop explained that the stone was rolled away not to let Jesus out, but to reveal his resurrection to the world.

"That stone represents every burden, every struggle, every impossibility," he said. "If God can roll away the stone from the grave, he can roll away every obstacle in your life."

Drawing from the Gospel of Luke, Bishop Quire called the angelic words "He is not here; He is risen" the turning point of history.

The resurrection, he said, defeats death, strips sin of its power, and breaks the enemy's hold forever. "The resurrection is not just good news it is victorious news. Death is no longer the end, and the devil is already defeated."

The bishop urged believers to embrace Christ's resurrection power, which transforms fear of death, failure or the future into bold faith. "Christ rose with total power over sin, sickness, death and the grave," he added.

"The cross was the battle, but the resurrection was the victory. You are not fighting for victory you are living from victory." As Episcopal Leader of the Liberia Area, Bishop Quire challenged the church to proclaim the risen Christ boldly, just as the women did at the tomb.

"This is not the time to be silent this is the time to declare that Jesus is alive, Jesus is Lord, and Jesus has won the victory," he stated. "The tomb is empty, the stone is rolled away, and the King is alive. No grave could hold Him, no power could stop him and no enemy could defeat him, " he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hundreds of Liberians and United Methodists attended the first worship service, including Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald N. Twéh, former River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh, Monrovia District Superintendent Rev. Charles Eddie Lagama, Rev. J. Joel Gould (Administrative Assistant to Bishop Quire), Cllr. Samuel Zunoe (Conference Chancellor) and Mr. Josephine D. Snorton (President, Conference United Methodist Women).

The service ended with the congregation's resounding affirmation: "Christ is risen". He is risen indeed" a timeless reminder that Jesus Christ's victory lives on in believers today.