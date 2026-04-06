Nigeria: Easter Tragedy - Herders, Terrorists Kill 16 in Benue, Kaduna

At least 16 people were killed in separate violent incidents in Benue and Kaduna states during Easter celebrations, leaving communities in mourning and prompting urgent calls for stronger security measures.

In Benue State, nine residents of Agena community in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area, were killed when suspected armed herdsmen stormed the area early on Sunday. The attackers, numbering over 50, set homes, the local market, and food barns ablaze. Several others remain missing, and one victim is receiving medical attention.

A resident said, "As people tried to flee, the gunmen opened fire, killing innocent residents. Nine bodies have been recovered, but many are still missing." The Security Adviser to the Gwer East Local Government Chairman, Mr. Austin Awua, confirmed the attack and said security forces had been deployed to prevent further attacks.

Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the assault as "barbaric and unacceptable," describing it as a direct threat to peace in the state. "This attack on Mbalom during Easter highlights the recurring security challenges we face. The perpetrators will be apprehended and prosecuted, and the government remains committed to protecting lives," the governor said in a statement.

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Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, terrorists targeted two Christian worship centres in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area, killing at least seven people and abducting several others during Easter services at First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church. Residents reported that poor telecommunications coverage delayed immediate response.Troops of the Nigerian Army swiftly intervened, rescuing 31 abducted worshippers, including one injured victim receiving medical attention.

Five bodies of victims killed before the military's arrival was recovered, while bloodstains along escape routes suggested further casualties among the fleeing attackers.

Military sources said troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight, forcing them to abandon the hostages.

Operations have intensified to track down the assailants and secure the area. Additional troops have been deployed to reinforce security, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents. The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and urged the public to provide credible information to support ongoing operations.

The dual attacks during the Easter celebrations underscore the persistent security challenges in parts of Benue and Kaduna states, even as authorities continue efforts to protect lives and property.

4 policemen killed in Borno, killers of 3 officers nabbed in Taraba

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In Borno--Four police officers and a local hunter were killed in coordinated attacks by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists on Nganzai and Damasak communities in Borno State, according to the state Police Command.

This came as Taraba State, police arrested suspects allegedly responsible for the killing of three officers in Donga Local Government Area.

Borno State Police spokesperson Nahum Daso said insurgents stormed Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters around 1 a.m. on Saturday, attempting to overrun the town. Officers, supported by the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and a crack squad, engaged the attackers in a gun battle.

The terrorists deployed rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and other weapons, damaging part of the station and partially burning an unserviceable armoured personnel carrier.

The deceased officers were Samuel Ezekiel, Sanusi Mohammed, Bitrus Luka, and Shaibu Bukar.

At about 2:40 a.m., attackers struck the Mallam Fatori IDP camp in Damasak, targeting a joint security post manned by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters. One hunter, Atom Abua, was killed, and about 20 thatched houses were destroyed. Combined teams of police, military, CJTF, and hunters repelled the attackers, preventing further casualties..

Meanwhile, in Taraba State, police arrested suspects allegedly responsible for killing three officers in Donga Local Government Area. The attack occurred two weeks ago when officers responding to a distress call after gunmen attacked Tse Kwe village in Tor Damisa were ambushed, leaving the leader of a local vigilante group dead.

Two suspects from Akente village have been apprehended, and all stolen service firearms recovered.