Nigeria: New Tax Law - Nrs Takes Over Collection of Mineral Royalties

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), has taken over the collection of mineral royalties from mining sector operators across the country.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake and the NRS chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, held at the former's office in Abuja, to define ways of working together.

The decision was based on the new tax laws, which empowers NRS to administer all federally collectable revenue and account for the same.

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A statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser to the NRS chairman, indicated that the decision, effective January 1, 2026, was contained in a joint statement endorsed by both Alake and Adedeji.

The statement reads in part: "Following the enactment of the laws by President Bola Tinubu on 26 June 2025, the administration of mineral royalties, effective January 1, 2026, has transitioned to NRS.

"The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development continues to serve as a vital technical partner, providing mineral pricing data, geological information, and industry coordination in support of the royalty process.

"Both institutions have agreed to work closely together to ensure that operators are well-informed, and that the new royalty framework is implemented in a way that supports the growth and development of the solid minerals sector."

The statement also indicated that there would be a joint nationwide sensitisation programme for operators in the sector, particularly to guide royalty filing and payment as spelt out under the new tax laws.

It said further, "The new royalty regime will also see the development of a modern, end-to-end digital royalty administration system. At the same time, joint technical sessions shall be held regularly to coordinate and resolve issues that may arise.

"The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and NRS wish to assure mining operators and the public that both institutions are fully aligned and committed to working together to implement the new royalty framework in a manner that is orderly, transparent, and supportive of the mining sector.

"Operators are encouraged to continue meeting their filing and payment obligations as required under the new tax laws, and to participate actively in the forthcoming sensitisation programme."