Nigeria: 33 Banks Now Bigger, Stronger

The recent recapitalisation exercise led by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which saw 33 deposit money banks raise an impressive N44.65 trillion, is not a mere regulatory milestone. It is a reaffirmation of the fundamental truth that strong banks are the backbone of a strong economy. As Nigeria navigates an increasingly complex global financial landscape, routine capital base upgrades are inevitable.

Historically, Nigeria's banking sector has benefited from periodic capital strengthening. The 2004 consolidation exercise under former CBN Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, transformed a fragmented system into a more resilient one. Today's recapitalisation builds on that legacy, ensuring that banks remain adequately capitalised to absorb shocks, manage risks and finance growth. The logic is straightforward. Banking is a confidence business. Depositors must trust that their funds are safe; investors must believe in the system's stability. Regular recapitalisation reinforces that confidence by ensuring that banks maintain robust capital adequacy ratios in line with evolving economic realities, including inflation, currency volatility, and rising credit demands.

Following the latest exercise, the top five most capitalised banks are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. Their strengthened capital positions have enabled them and other successful banks to confidently underwrite large transactions, support cross-border trade and finance infrastructure critical to national development.

Routine recapitalisation delivers several long-term benefits. First, they enhance financial system stability by reducing the likelihood of bank distress and contagion. Second, they expand banks' lending capacity, enabling greater support for small and medium enterprises, which remain the engine of job creation. Third, they improve Nigeria's attractiveness to foreign investors, who prioritise well-capitalised and well-regulated financial systems.

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Moreover, stronger banks are essential for funding the kind of large-scale, long-tenor projects that Nigeria desperately needs-from power generation to transportation networks. Without adequate capital, banks simply cannot take on such risks without jeopardising their balance sheets.

There is also a competitiveness angle. As African economies integrate under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, Nigerian banks must be able to compete with peers from South Africa, Egypt and beyond. Capital strength is a decisive factor in that competition. However, recapitalisation should not be viewed in isolation. It must be accompanied by stronger corporate governance, improved risk management, and vigilant regulatory oversight. Capital alone cannot compensate for poor lending decisions, weak internal controls and lousy customer relationship.

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Routine recapitalisation is not just a regulatory exercise-it is an economic imperative. A well-capitalised banking sector is better equipped to intermediate savings, allocate capital efficiently, and support sustainable growth. For Nigeria, the path to a virile and resilient economy runs through strong banks-and strong banks require strong, and regularly renewed, capital foundations. Kudos to CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, and his team.