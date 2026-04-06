Liberia: Boakai Craves for Stronger Domestic Healthcare

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called for increased national investment in Liberia's healthcare system, emphasizing that building modern medical facilities within the country is critical to reducing reliance on treatment abroad.

The President made the remarks on Thursday, April 3, 2026, while officially launching an Ear and Hearing Care Project at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK) in Sinkor.

The initiative is supported by the Rotary Club of Monrovia, United for Good Rotary, and Church Aid Incorporated, and includes the donation of hearing aid equipment valued at over US$60,000 to strengthen diagnosis and treatment services for Liberians living with hearing impairment.

"All efforts should be directed toward building facilities here to improve the health sector for the majority of our people," President Boakai declared, stressing that while some Liberians travel abroad for medical care, most lack the financial means to do so. He underscored the urgency of strengthening domestic healthcare infrastructure so that quality services are accessible to all citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President noted that improving institutions like JFK Medical Center is central to his administration's strategy to expand access to specialized healthcare nationwide. He pointed out that renewed efforts at JFK have already begun yielding results, with more than 3,000 patients treated since late 2022, nearly 60 percent of whom presented with ear- and hearing-related conditions.

Highlighting the broader context, President Boakai cited data from the World Health Organization showing that hearing impairment affects approximately 1.5 billion people globally, representing nearly 20 percent of the world population. Experts warn that without urgent intervention, one in four people could experience hearing loss by 2050.

The hearing care project aligns with the Government's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes the restoration and expansion of specialized medical services, including Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care that was fully operational at JFK between 1972 and 1989.

Planned expansions under the project include increasing hearing screening services from a single consultation room to multiple specialized units, strengthening early detection programs--especially for children--and integrating hearing care into Liberia's national health policy framework.

President Boakai expressed satisfaction with ongoing improvements at JFK while acknowledging persistent challenges in the health sector. "Positive feedback from patients and visitors demonstrates growing confidence in public healthcare services," he said, adding that sustainable healthcare development requires patience, consistency, and continued investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a longtime Rotarian, President Boakai commended the Rotary Club for its humanitarian contributions, describing the hearing care project as a practical intervention that directly improves the lives of ordinary Liberians. Rotary officials also revealed that the organization has secured an additional US$102,000 project to construct safe water facilities in rural Montserrado County.

The launch of the Ear and Hearing Care Project marks another significant step in Liberia's broader effort to strengthen specialized healthcare delivery and ensure that quality medical services become increasingly available within the country.