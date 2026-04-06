Liberia: Believers Eastern Church Kicks Off Bridge Project in Matadi

In a significant move to enhance community development and address longstanding infrastructural challenges, Believers Eastern Church, Liberia, formally inaugurated the Bridge of Hope Project in the Matadi Community on 26 March 2026. The initiative marks a major milestone in the Church's mission to empower vulnerable communities and improve access to essential services.

The inauguration ceremony was led by His Holiness Moran Mor Dr. Samuel Theophilus Metropolitan, in the presence of church leaders, local officials, and Matadi residents. The project is designed to ease mobility during the rainy season, when flooding has historically restricted movement, hampered access to education, healthcare, and limited economic opportunities.

The day began with a community walk-through led by His Holiness, accompanied by His Eminence Geevarghese Mor Makariose Episcopa, Rev. Fr. Dr. Daniel Johnson, Rev. Fr. Sachin Pakhre, and community representatives.

During the walk-through, the delegation engaged directly with residents and observed the challenges they face, including inadequate transportation infrastructure, limited access to clean water, and obstacles to healthcare and education.

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Following the walk-through, the delegation was welcomed by residents in a grand march featuring traditional music, dance, and cultural expressions. The procession led to Block B, the designated site for the bridge construction, where the groundbreaking ceremony officially commenced.

His Holiness Moran Mor Dr. Samuel Theophilus Metropolitan symbolically erected the first foundation poles during a liturgical service, marking the official launch of the project.

The inauguration drew several dignitaries, including His Holiness Moran Mor Dr. Samuel Theophilus Metropolitan, His Eminence Geevarghese Mor Makariose Episcopa, Archbishop of Kigali and Monrovia Dioceses, Rev. Fr. Dr. Daniel Johnson, Secretary General of Believers Eastern Church, Rev. Fr. Sachin Pakhre, Country Director for Liberia, Pastor A. Momolu Dukuly, Senior Pastor of Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church, and Mr. Daniel Howard, Chairman of the Matadi Community.

Opening the ceremony with prayer, the community leadership welcomed the guests, after which Rev. Fr. Sachin Pakhre emphasized the importance of the project, calling on residents to support and safeguard its successful implementation.

In his keynote address, His Holiness Moran Mor Dr. Samuel Theophilus Metropolitan shared reflections from his personal experiences, expressing empathy for the struggles faced by Matadi residents. He reaffirmed the Church's commitment to empowering vulnerable communities, saying, "This project is not just about building a bridge. It is about building hope, strengthening community bonds, and creating opportunities for a better future."

Special remarks were delivered by Rev. Fr. Dr. Daniel Johnson, who recognized the vision of the late His Holiness Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan I, under whose leadership the Church established its mission in Liberia. Pastor A. Momolu Dukuly also commended the Church's continued dedication to both spiritual and social transformation.

During the ceremony, His Holiness offered prayers for the successful and timely completion of the project and blessed the construction materials. Residents expressed their gratitude through speeches, songs, and cultural presentations, underscoring the Church's deep impact in the area.

The Bridge of Hope Project is expected to improve mobility within the Matadi Community, reduce risks associated with seasonal flooding, and enhance access to schools, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

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His Holiness further stressed the importance of community collaboration, urging residents to actively support the project: "We must work together to ensure that this project succeeds. In a family, there can be disagreements, but together we can make it work. Your dedication is critical to turning this vision into reality."

Rev. Fr. Dr. Daniel Johnson also highlighted the success of transitioning AIM program participants to microfinance, praising the dedication of staff and community members involved in empowering young women and girls through financial inclusion.

Believers Eastern Church remains committed to delivering projects that promote dignity, resilience, and sustainable development, reinforcing its dual mission of spiritual guidance and tangible community transformation.