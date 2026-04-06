Liberia: Brac Liberia CEO Declares Zero Tolerance for Fraud

The Chief Executive Officer of BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Ltd., Dyson Mandivenga, has issued a strong warning against fraudulent activities within the organization, declaring that while he prefers to support staff growth rather than dismiss employees, any act of fraud will not be tolerated.

Mandivenga made the statement on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during the BRAC Liberia Best Performance Award 2025 celebration held at Riverside Beach along the Hotel Africa Road in Monrovia under the theme "Reaching Every Corner, Empowering Youth and Women."

Addressing staff gathered for the ceremony, Mandivenga said recent incidents involving misconduct had forced him to sign dismissal letters--something he said he deeply dislikes doing.

"I don't want to dismiss people. It's not in me to fire people," he told employees. "But lately my hand has been signing dismissal letters. I don't want a few people to spoil the excellent work that the rest of you are doing."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He warned that BRAC Liberia maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy on fraud and financial misappropriation, emphasizing that anyone found engaging in such activities will face immediate disciplinary action.

"I will not tolerate fraud. I put zero tolerance to fraud," Mandivenga stressed. "Any issue to do with fraud, I will not hesitate. I will sign off and we take you out."

Despite the warning, Mandivenga expressed confidence in the integrity of the majority of BRAC Liberia's workforce, describing them as honest and hardworking professionals committed to serving communities across the country.

"When I look at your faces, I see people who are honest and dedicated to their work," he said. "But I am saying, tell your colleagues that the CEO says zero tolerance to fraud and continuous misappropriation."

While issuing the warning, Mandivenga also applauded staff for consistently surpassing the organization's performance targets.

"I'm very, very proud of the entire team," he said. "Each year we challenge you with targets, but you exceed them. You are so special to me, you are so special to everyone, and you are so special to BRAC."

He encouraged employees to recognize the role they play in the institution's growth and pledged continued management support.

"It's very important that you credit yourselves for the good work that you have been doing over the years," Mandivenga added. "We shall continue to support you."

During the ceremony, the BRAC Liberia CEO also announced new initiatives aimed at improving staff welfare, including the approval of a Staff Loan Scheme by the organization's Board of Directors.

According to him, the scheme will initially benefit branch-level employees, including branch managers, credit officers, service staff, drivers, and branch accountants.

"The staff loan scheme has actually been approved by the board, and this year we are going to work on the modalities of how it will be implemented," he said. "For a start, it will be for branch managers and below."

Mandivenga also disclosed that BRAC Liberia is planning to introduce a staff salary advance program, which will allow employees to access part of their salaries ahead of time when needed.

"A staff advance salary is a scheme that is going to be given to everyone," he explained. "Management will soon send the necessary circular so that staff know how they can access it."

Mandivenga also addressed concerns raised by employees about the organization's medical insurance coverage, noting that management is reviewing the current provider following mixed feedback from staff.

"Some are complaining that they are not serving you well, while others say they are doing fine," he noted. "By the end of June, we will conduct a survey so that we hear from you whether the service is working or not."

He urged employees to provide honest feedback to help management make the best decision regarding staff health coverage.

The BRAC Liberia CEO further emphasized the importance of staff taking their annual leave to maintain their well-being.

"There is no one who can work throughout the year without taking a break," he said. "You need that break. Supervisors must ensure that staff go on leave because it is their right."

However, he encouraged supervisors to plan leave schedules carefully so that the organization's operations are not disrupted.

Mandivenga also addressed concerns about staff transfers across branches, assuring employees that management will ensure that transfers are conducted in a more organized and respectful manner.

"When transfers are necessary, we will provide enough notice and the necessary transport for you to go where you are supposed to be," he explained.

At the same time, he reminded staff that their employment contracts require them to be willing to work anywhere in Liberia.

"When we employed you, you all signed that you can work anywhere in Liberia," he said. "But we will do it in an orderly manner because we respect you and your families."

Mandivenga also highlighted BRAC Liberia's ongoing collaboration between its microfinance operations and NGO programs aimed at empowering young women and girls.

He stressed that transitioning participants from BRAC's Adolescent Girls Initiative (AIM) program into microfinance services remains a key organizational priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The transition of AIM participants to microfinance is non-negotiable," he declared. "We have to make it work."

He revealed that BRAC Liberia currently leads among microfinance institutions in transitioning AIM beneficiaries into financial services.

"Among all microfinance institutions, BRAC Liberia has the highest number of AIM participants transitioning into microfinance," he said. "That is because of your dedication and commitment."

Mandivenga also reminded staff that the institution's clients--many of whom are women entrepreneurs--must be treated with dignity and respect.

"Our clients matter," he said. "Let us treat them with respect and ensure that the services we provide truly empower them."

The program ended with a vibrant awards ceremony recognizing best-performing staff, long-serving employees, and outstanding branches for their achievements in 2025.

Branches recognized during the ceremony included Barnesville, Zwedru, Gbarnga, Paynesville, Maryland, and Nimba (Sanniquellie) for their exceptional contributions to BRAC Liberia's mission.

Mandivenga concluded by urging staff to maintain teamwork and unity as the organization continues to expand its impact across Liberia.

"Clap hands for yourselves for the excellent work you did in 2025," he said. "I will continue to support you and do things that will make you, your families, and your children happy."