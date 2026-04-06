Nigeria: 2027 - Sen Moro's Camp Dismisses Benue South 'Self-Serving' Zoning Group

The office of the Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has dismissed a purported zoning arrangement announced by a group known as the Benue South Strategic Group, describing it as lacking legitimacy and constitutional backing.

In a statement issued by the Senator's Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, the office said it watched "with amusement" a press conference by the group, which claimed to have zoned the Benue South senatorial seat to Apa/Agatu or Oju/Obi federal constituencies.

The group's leader, Benson Abuonu, had reportedly urged aspirants from other parts of the district, including Otukpo/Ohimini and Enone, to abandon their ambitions, arguing that those areas had previously produced senators.

Reacting, Moro's aide questioned the authority of the group to make such a declaration, noting that its position "offends the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)."

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"One wonders the authority with which the group came up with their zoning formula," the statement said, adding that members of the group are known affiliates of a political party and "cannot speak for all other political parties."

The statement further described it as "preposterous" for any group to ask other aspirants to step down, alleging that the move was driven by vested political interests rather than the collective good of the district.

"It is even preposterous for a group of persons who have their own political interests to ask others to jettison their aspirations," the statement read.

While affirming Senator Moro's support for zoning as a principle of equity and fairness, the aide stressed that the senator would not endorse what he termed "fraudulent and mischievous manipulation" of the process.

"Senator Moro is not averse to zoning. He believes in it for equity, fairness and justice, but he will not be part of any manipulation that targets perceived opponents," the statement added.

The aide also pointed out that previous occupants of the Benue South senatorial seat, including Senators David Mark and Ameh Ebute, emerged without any formal zoning arrangement, arguing that electoral contests should remain open.

He urged the group to engage voters directly rather than promote what he described as an unworkable zoning formula.

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"We urge the group to go to the communities and sell their candidate instead of flying a zoning arrangement that lacks broad acceptance," he said.

The statement called on the people of Benue South to disregard the claims of the group, alleging that it does not represent the collective interest of the senatorial district.