Nigeria: 2023 Imo State Labour Party Candidate Dumps Party, Joins APGA

Abuja — The 2023 Imo State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Athan Achonu, has dumped the party to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Achonu who represented Imo East during the 8th Senate made his decision public at a media briefing in Abuja, on Sunday.

He explained that his decision did not come easy but that it was a painful but necessary decision based on the outcome of consultations with his family, friends, political associates and supporters.

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Achonu said, "Today, I stand before you to formally announce a decision I took a few weeks ago after wide consultations with my constituents, political associates, and well-meaning Nigerians.

"I have officially defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance. This decision was not taken lightly. It was driven by my conviction that APGA remains a truly progressive platform with the potential to advance the collective interests of our people, especially in the Southeast and beyond.

"As I make this official today, I am calling on progressive governors, members of the state and national assemblies, and all political actors across the Southeast, especially those aggrieved during the 2019 APGA gubernatorial primaries, to please forgive and forget and join hands with me to build and strengthen this party.

" I also extend this call to other regions of the country. Nation building requires unity of purpose, and we must come together under platforms that prioritize development, equity, and justice.

"I want to assure members and supporters of APGA that I will work closely with the leadership of the party at all levels, including the grassroots, to reposition and strengthen the party.

"I bring with me tested leadership experience and I am committed to helping build a more effective, people oriented and result driven political structure."

Speaking on the proposed creation of Anioma State, the politician expressed full support stating that it was the only proper thing to do to promote inclusion, justice and fairness.

He said, "I wish to clearly state my full support. This is not about sectional interest. It is about inclusion, fairness, and bringing our brothers and sisters in the South -South closer into a shared vision of progress.

"I call on key stakeholders across the Southeast and beyond to lend their voice to this cause and ensure that this long standing aspiration becomes a reality."

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Achonu also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a token for the people of the South East.

According him, Kanu's release will not only go a long way in improving the security situation in the South East but also lead to massive support for his re-election come 2027.