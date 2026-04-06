Nigeria: Olaitan Salaudeen - Behind Nigeria's Biggest Hits

6 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

In an industry overflowing with talent, Olaitan Salaudeen has mastered the art of connection. Behind some of Nigeria's biggest hits, he's the strategist, the mentor, and the bridge between music and audiences.

From TV Control Room to Music Power Player: Olaitan's journey began at TVC, working in the master control room, where he curated programs and music daily. "It might have seemed like a small role," he says, "but that was my first classroom. I learned how music connects with people, how timing matters, and how every detail counts."

Hits That Speak Volumes: He's credited with boosting Olamide's "Eni Duro" by leveraging his image at the start of the video to push the song, signing Adekunle Gold to YBNL, and guiding artistes like Ycee to greater visibility. Olaitan doesn't just promote music, he crafts the moments that help it resonate.

A Philosophy That Drives Success: "I never allow my background or environment to define my future," he says. His belief in resilience and vision informs every artiste collaboration, turning potential into tangible success. "I'm proud to be a Muslim," he adds, which earned him the nickname Alhajisneh, a personal touch that underlines his grounded approach to life and work.

In a world where anyone can release a song online, Olaitan Salaudeen proves that the right guidance, strategy, and insight can turn music into culture. Behind the scenes, he's quietly shaping the soundtrack of a generation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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