Nigeria: Three Killed, One Injured As Terrorists Invade Plateau Village

6 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

Armed terrorists have killed three youths in a midnight invasion of Pwomol Village in Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, which occurred around midnight, targeted vigilante youths keeping watch over the village. It was the second assault on the community within one week.

One other person sustained critical injuries and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), who confirmed the incident, said security operatives arrested one suspected attacker at about 1:00 a.m. around the Redemption Camp area between Heipang and Kassa.

The suspect was found with blood stains on his body and is currently in the custody of security operatives at Sector 4 in Barkin Ladi.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), led by its National President, Dalyop Mwantiri, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

The association demanded that the arrested suspect be promptly brought to justice and made to reveal information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices and collaborators.

BYM commended the swift intervention of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, and urged residents of the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

"The Berom Youth Moulders-Association remains committed to the protection of lives and the pursuit of justice for victims of violent attacks across Berom land and beyond," the group stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.