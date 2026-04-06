Nigeria: Three Killed, One Injured As Terrorists Invade Plateau Village

Armed terrorists have killed three youths in a midnight invasion of Pwomol Village in Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, which occurred around midnight, targeted vigilante youths keeping watch over the village. It was the second assault on the community within one week.

One other person sustained critical injuries and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

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Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), who confirmed the incident, said security operatives arrested one suspected attacker at about 1:00 a.m. around the Redemption Camp area between Heipang and Kassa.

The suspect was found with blood stains on his body and is currently in the custody of security operatives at Sector 4 in Barkin Ladi.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), led by its National President, Dalyop Mwantiri, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

The association demanded that the arrested suspect be promptly brought to justice and made to reveal information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices and collaborators.

BYM commended the swift intervention of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, and urged residents of the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

"The Berom Youth Moulders-Association remains committed to the protection of lives and the pursuit of justice for victims of violent attacks across Berom land and beyond," the group stated.