Nigeria: FAAN MD Woos Investors, Financiers, Lessors to Aviation Sector

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, has called on international and financiers, lessors and others to invest in Nigeria, assuring they would reap huge returns on investment.

Kuku who made her presentation virtually at the Nigeria Aircraft Acquisition and Investment Summit (NAAIS) 2026, which ended at the weekend in Lagos, emphasised that Nigeria's's aviation market remains one of the most attractive on the African continent.

She noted that Nigeria's large and youthful population, coupled with its diversified economy and strategic geographic location, continue to drive strong demand for both passenger and cargo air services.

She said despite global disruptions such as pandemics and economic headwinds, Nigeria's aviation industry has shown resilience, with improving load factors, recovering routes and emerging opportunities for new connections.

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"Investors should focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations, and Nigeria's aviation market fundamentals remain strong," she said.

Kuku reiterated the federal government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for aviation growth through infrastructure modernisation, improved safety and security, and policies aimed at attracting private sector investment.

According to her, FAAN is aligning with these objectives by enhancing airport infrastructure, strengthening regulatory compliance and supporting airline fleet expansion efforts.

She said that there is a shift in the perception of airports, describing them not just as infrastructure assets but as viable investment platforms.

Kuku identified opportunities across aeronautical and non-aeronautical segments, including terminal upgrades, cargo and logistics facilities, commercial real estate, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and training institutions.