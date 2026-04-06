Nigeria: Gov. Lawal Approves Payment of Batch 3 Gratuity

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the release of funds for the payment of gratuity to retirees under Batch 3 for the 2024/2025 period.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Mohammad Dantawasa, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the move underscores the administration's commitment to the welfare of retired civil servants.

He said the Accountant General of the state is working to ensure prompt and efficient payment to all eligible beneficiaries.

The statement described the payment as a demonstration of the government's resolve to recognise the contributions of retirees and fulfil its financial obligations.

Dantawasa urged affected retirees to remain patient as administrative processes are being finalised to ensure smooth disbursement.

He added that the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen confidence in public service and prioritise the welfare of retirees in the state.