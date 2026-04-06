Nigeria: Gov. Lawal Approves Payment of Batch 3 Gratuity

6 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the release of funds for the payment of gratuity to retirees under Batch 3 for the 2024/2025 period.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Mohammad Dantawasa, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the move underscores the administration's commitment to the welfare of retired civil servants.

He said the Accountant General of the state is working to ensure prompt and efficient payment to all eligible beneficiaries.

The statement described the payment as a demonstration of the government's resolve to recognise the contributions of retirees and fulfil its financial obligations.

Dantawasa urged affected retirees to remain patient as administrative processes are being finalised to ensure smooth disbursement.

He added that the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen confidence in public service and prioritise the welfare of retirees in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.