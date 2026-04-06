Nigeria: Adamawa Para-Athletes Commend Fintiri's Support At National Sports Festival

The Adamawa State contingent has commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his unwavering support and presence at the 3rd National Para Sports Festival held at the Abuja National Stadium on March 28, 2026.

The Adamawa State Sports Council led a team of 110 athletes and officials to the national event, where the state is competing in seven sporting categories, reflecting the growing inclusion of persons with disabilities in sports development.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, the Acting Director of the Sports Council, Madam Salamatu Alimi, who led the delegation, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to promoting inclusive sports participation.

She noted that the athletes have demonstrated remarkable strength, resilience and determination, reflecting the increasing opportunities available to persons with disabilities in Adamawa State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The contingent praised the Fintiri administration for prioritizing youth empowerment, social development and active engagement through sports, particularly for persons with disabilities. They emphasized that such support would create lasting opportunities and encourage broader participation in para sports.

Members of the team expressed their appreciation during the march-past at the opening ceremony, showcasing their talents and reaffirming their readiness to excel despite challenges.

The athletes further lauded the state government for ensuring that para sports are not neglected, describing the gesture as a significant step toward inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports.