Nigeria: No Compromise With Bandits - Gov. Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration's commitment to tackling insecurity in Zamfara State, declaring zero tolerance for banditry and other forms of criminality.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Mohammad Dantawasa, stated this in a statement, noting that insecurity has continued to disrupt livelihoods, slow economic growth and instil fear among residents.

He said the governor remains resolute and focused on confronting the challenge through strategic measures and sustained engagement with stakeholders.

Dantawasa said the protection of lives and property remains the top priority of the administration, stressing that no effort would be spared in restoring peace across the state.

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"The governor maintains a firm stance of zero tolerance against banditry. There will be no compromise with bandits as efforts intensify toward restoring lasting peace," the statement said.

On the governor's political alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the commissioner said the decision was guided by the overriding interest of the people of Zamfara State.

He said the move was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the federal government to enhance security operations and accelerate development.

Dantawasa added that the alignment would deepen synergy with security agencies and other partners in addressing security challenges.

He said the state had begun strengthening collaboration with federal authorities, leading to gradual progress in some affected areas.

The statement quoted the governor as saying, "I am still on my word--there will be no compromise with bandits. My administration will continue to fight them with full determination until peace is restored."

The government urged residents to support security efforts by remaining law-abiding and providing credible information to security agencies, while also calling for prayers for peace and stability.