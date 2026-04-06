Nigeria: NBTE Team Visits Adamawa for Accreditation of Courses

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting the accreditation of courses across its tertiary institutions.

Professor Farauta stated this on Monday while receiving an accreditation team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in her office.

The team is in the state to assess programmes at the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ganye. Courses slated for accreditation include Animal Health Production, Agricultural Technology, Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering, Public Administration, Forestry Technology, Fisheries Production Technology, Home and Rural Economics, Account and Audit, Science Laboratory Technology, and Computer Science.

Addressing the delegation, led by Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar, the Deputy Governor emphasized that the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri remains committed to upgrading educational institutions to meet national standards.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She noted that certification of academic programmes has been a top priority since the inception of the administration, stressing that unaccredited courses limit the competitiveness of graduates.

"You cannot produce graduates from unaccredited courses and expect them to compete favourably with their peers nationwide. This is why we have taken deliberate steps to ensure that all programmes meet required standards," she said.

Professor Farauta further highlighted that education remains a key priority of the Fintiri-led administration, aimed at producing competent and certified graduates equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

Earlier, the team leader, Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar, explained that the visit was part of NBTE's statutory mandate to accredit programmes in tertiary institutions. She disclosed that ten courses had been submitted for accreditation at the college.

Dr. Umar added that the board is committed to ensuring that institutions produce graduates who can compete globally and make meaningful contributions in their respective fields.