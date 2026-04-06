Nigeria: Bandits Kill Police Officer, Burn Health Centre in Katsina Communities

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers first struck Sayaya town in the early hours, setting a primary healthcare centre ablaze and looting several shops before burning them.

Suspected bandits on Sunday launched coordinated attacks on communities in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a police officer, injuring two residents, and destroying public infrastructure in a renewed wave of violence in Nigeria's North-west.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers first struck Sayaya town in the early hours, setting a primary healthcare centre ablaze and looting several shops before burning them.

At least two vehicles were also destroyed in the attack.

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The gunmen later targeted a police facility in the area, where a police officer was killed during an ambush. Two injured residents were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Mohammed, the state government confirmed that the attackers hit multiple locations, including a health facility and commercial centres.

During a visit to the affected communities, Mr Radda condoled with officers of the Nigeria Police Force over the death of their colleague and expressed sympathy to families affected by the violence.

Another community hit

In a related development, gunmen also attacked Dankawari town in the same local government area, where they set a vehicle ablaze, further heightening fears among residents.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the attacks.

Pattern of recurring attacks

The latest incidents further reveal the persistent insecurity across Katsina State and the wider North-west region, where armed groups have continued to target rural communities, security formations, and public infrastructure.

Despite repeated military operations and government assurances, attacks in local government areas such as Matazu, Malumfashi, and Funtua have remained frequent, often involving killings, abductions, and destruction of livelihoods.

Residents in affected areas have repeatedly raised concerns over delayed response by security agencies, forcing many communities to rely on self-help measures and local vigilante groups.