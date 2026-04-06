Somalia Launches First Offshore Oil Drilling Campaign

Mogadishu — The federal government of Somalia has officially launched its first offshore oil drilling campaign, a move described by officials as carrying major economic and geopolitical significance.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar said the operation, if successful, could significantly boost Somalia's hopes for economic growth driven by natural resources.

"If successful, it could strengthen Somalia's prospects for resource-led growth while also reinforcing the role of Turkey as a reliable long-term partner," the minister said.

He added that the initiative could mark a turning point for Somalia's economy and reshape energy dynamics across the wider region.

The development comes as the Turkish research vessel Cagri Bey arrived in Somali waters to begin the country's first offshore drilling operations. The ship departed in February from the port of Tasucu in Turkey's Mersin province and is expected to start drilling the well known as Curad-1 later this month, which will become the first officially drilled offshore well.

In 2024, Somalia and Turkey signed agreements covering oil and gas exploration, laying the groundwork for strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

Another Turkish survey vessel, Oruc Reis, previously completed seismic studies across three offshore blocks along Somalia's coastline, paving the way for the drilling phase to begin.