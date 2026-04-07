Somalia Awaits Arrival of Turkish Oil Drilling Ship in Landmark Energy Move

Mogadishu — A wave of excitement is building across Somalia as the country prepares to welcome the Turkish-owned drilling vessel Cagri Bey, expected to arrive in Mogadishu starting April 9.

The vessel's arrival is being hailed as a major milestone in Somalia's long-awaited efforts to explore offshore oil and gas resources, which officials say could reshape the country's economic future.

Somalia's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister, Dahir Shire Mohamed, described the moment as historic and long anticipated by the Somali public.

"This is something the Somali people have hoped for over many years, and I am pleased to share in this excitement," the minister said.

He added that the arrival of the drilling ship would open a new chapter that could lead to sustainable economic transformation. Authorities are planning national celebrations when the vessel docks at Mogadishu port.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to preside over the reception ceremony, which will also be attended by senior officials and a Turkish delegation led by Alparslan Bayraktar.

The Cagri Bey began its voyage on February 15 but experienced delays due to technical issues. Because of the height of its drilling equipment, the vessel was unable to pass through the Suez Canal, forcing it to take a longer route to reach Somali waters.