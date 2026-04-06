Liberia: Two Nimba Natives Declare 2029 Presidential Bids, Eying Strong Local Support

Ganta — Two prominent sons of vote-rich Nimba County have announced their candidacies for the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections, declaring Nimba as their stronghold while seeking votes from other counties.

The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) Political Leader and Representative Musa Hassan Bility and the Democratic Justice Party (DJP) Political Leader Nyahn K. Vehyee, both described the ruling Unity Party (UP)-led Government as a one-term government unfit for a second victory.

During a weekend appearance on Radio Nimba in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, Mr. Bility blasted the UP-led Government and accused the County leadership of corruption.

He further accused the UP Government of mirroring the corruption that sank the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in the 2017 Election.

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Mr. Bility specifically targeted Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapea Gono, claiming she has failed to provide financial reports after three years in office despite managing millions of U.S. Dollars from ArcelorMittal Liberia's County Social Development Fund.

"Her silence on the spending speaks volumes about corruption in her administration," he said.

Recent radio callers in Ganta echoed these concerns, alleging conflicts of interest:

Supt. Gono reportedly awarded contracts to her own construction company that is working in her administration, while Nimba County Legislative Caucus Chairman Representative Saye Minah's Yard River Construction Company completed the Saclepea City Hall Project.

Callers also claimed Supt. Gono employed three private drivers, each being paid US$350 monthly, even as the government provides official drivers.

Supt. Gono has not responded to phone calls, WhatsApp Messages or texts for comments regarding her side of the allegations.

Rep. Minah, in a recent District number 8 interview, confirmed his support for Yard River Construction.

"Those guys all work together for the company, and as a lawmaker today, I can't forget about them," he said.

Mr. Bility pledged better governance for Liberia if elected president.

Calling the House of Representatives the "most corrupt branch", he vowed executive reforms.

For his part, the Political Leader of the Democratic Justice Party, Nyahn K. Vehyee, promised justice and development

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In an interview with FrontPage Africa at the People Action Party (PAP) National Convention where he was a guest, Mr. Vehyee accused President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung's UP Government of "bad governance and injustice."

Mr. Vehyee promised an improved justice system with international best practices plus widespread development if elected president.