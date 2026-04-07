Nigeria: Galatasaray Credits Osimhen for Club's Rising Global Profile

Galatasaray vice-president, Ibrahim Hatipoglu has hailed the transformative impact of Victor Osimhen, creditng the Nigerian superstar for a significant surge in the club's international popularity and brand value.

Since his sensational arrival from Napoli--which was made permanent in a historic €75 million deal last summer, Osimhen has become the face of a new era at the RAMS Park. Hatipoglu revealed that the striker's presence has opened doors for the Lions that were previously unimaginable.

Speaking to reporters, Hatipoglu emphasized that the "Osimhen effect" extends far beyond his prolific goal-scoring record. The vice-president noted that Galatasaray's digital footprint and global recognition have skyrocketed since the 27-year-old donned the yellow-and-red jersey.

"Victor Osimhen has boosted our popularity tremendously," Hatipoglu said. "We are seeing unprecedented interest from across the globe, particularly from Africa and the Middle East. It isn't just about football; it's about the brand. Galatasaray is now a household name in regions where we previously had limited reach."

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The permanent signing of Osimhen in 2025 was a watershed moment for Turkish football, signaling Galatasaray's intent to compete with Europe's elite for players in their prime. Hatipoglu noted that the move has changed the way the club is perceived by other world-class talents.

"When you have the reigning African Footballer of the Year in your ranks, the world takes notice," he added. "It shows that Galatasaray is a destination for the very best. This rising profile helps us in every negotiation. Players now see Istanbul not just as a beautiful city, but as a place where they can achieve global success."

Despite constant rumors linking Osimhen with a move to the Premier League or a controversial return to Serie A with Juventus, the Galatasaray hierarchy has remained firm. Club president Dursun Ozbek recently confirmed that there is no release clause in Osimhen's contract, which runs until 2029.

The Nigerian international has repaid the club's faith on the pitch, netting 12 goals in the Süper Lig and seven in the Champions League so far this season. His heroics have been central to Galatasaray's push for a fourth consecutive league title and their impressive run in Europe.