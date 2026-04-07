Nigeria: Ndidi Risks Turkish Football Federation Big Stick Over Accumulated Yellow Cards

Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi risks being banned by the Turkish Football Federation ahead of Besiktas' Super Lig clash with Antalyaspor next weekend.

The former Leicester midfielder will not be available for selection against Antalyaspor if receives a yellow card in the highly anticipated Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on Easter Sunday.

In the Turkish Süper Lig, a player is handed a one-match ban upon accumulating four yellow cards throughout the season.

Ndidi has already been cautioned three times this season, on his Super Lig debut against Eyüpspor, before further yellow cards against Goztepe and Kasimpasa.

The experienced defensive midfielder is one of the first names on manager Sergen Yalçin 's team sheet, having started 20 of the 21 games he was available for selection.

The Besiktas vice captain missed the clash with Rizespor in December due to his commitments with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Upon his return to Istanbul, an injury he suffered during the tournament in Morocco prevented him from being called up for back-to-back games against Kayserispor and Eyupspor in January and the following month he was granted compassionate leave.

Ndidi's international teammates Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen have already served suspensions this season due to accumulation of yellow cards.