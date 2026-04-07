Nigeria: Resident Doctors to Embark On Fresh Nationwide Strike Tuesday

Abuja — Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have said they would commence a total industrial and comprehensive strike beginning from 12a.m. on Tuesday.

As part of resolutions reached at the NARD Extraordinary National Executive Council (e-NEC) meeting held virtually yesterday, the doctors said they would protest federal government's decision to remove the Professional Allowance Table (PAT),

Among the demands of the doctors were the reversal of the decision to cease the implementation of the PAT starting in April, 2026, immediate payment of promotion arrears and salary arrears for specific centres and prompt conclusion of the process of paying of the 2026 MTRF.

Another demand of the doctors is the immediate processing and payment of outstanding 19 months' arrears of the Professional Allowance PAT.

A statement signed by NARD's Secretary General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said, "Following extensive deliberations on this matter, the NEC decided to embark on a total industrial and comprehensive strike beginning at 12am on Tuesday, April 7, 2026".

The NARD leadership urged its members to unite in the fight against what it described as injustice to a logical conclusion.