The article explains that although Senegal physically won the Cup on the pitch, the title has not yet been officially validated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Morocco continues to challenge the events, and new information suggests that the Senegalese version of the facts could be questioned.

1. A premeditated "boycott"?

According to sources close to CAF, the Senegalese delegation allegedly deliberately ignored logistical recommendations before the final.

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· Transport: CAF and Morocco had advised against certain transportation routes to avoid crowds in Rabat. However, the Senegalese federation reportedly chose to ignore this advice, which some interpret as a strategy to influence public opinion by portraying themselves as victims of poor organization.

· Accommodation: Senegal complained about being hosted at the Mohammed VI Football Complex (the Moroccan technical center), claiming it posed a risk of espionage. However, the article notes that other national teams, such as Cameroon, stayed there during the tournament without any problems and even praised the quality of the facilities.

2. Incidents during the match

The match descended into chaos in the 97th minute after a controversial penalty.

· Walk-off: Almost the entire Senegal team (except Sadio Mané and a few staff members) left the pitch with the intention of not returning. Some players even went live on social media from the locker room.

· Controversial refereeing instructions: Reports suggest that during the 30-minute interruption, instructions were given to the referee not to issue yellow cards to Senegalese players when they returned to the pitch, in order to "preserve the match" and avoid expulsions that might otherwise have occurred.

3. Current situation

CAF has condemned the "unacceptable" behavior from both sides. While Morocco acknowledges certain faults (such as the attitude of the ball boys toward goalkeeper Édouard Mendy), it rejects the idea that Senegal should be portrayed solely as a victim. The battle is now being fought as much in the legal arena as in international public opinion.