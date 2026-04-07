Nigeria: TCN to Begin Upgrade of Alaoji-Onitsha Transmission Line

Abuja — The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in partnership with African Development Bank (AfDB), has commenced the implementation of Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), including acquisition and clearing of Right of Way (RoW) for the proposed reconstruction and upgrade of the 138km Alaoji-Onitsha 330kV transmission line.

The project will upgrade the existing single-circuit line to a 330kV double-circuit quad-conductor transmission line, significantly enhancing the grid's capacity and efficiency, a statement in Abuja by the company said.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Adole said: "The existing line is a single circuit, while the new line will deliver four times that capacity, fundamentally transforming bulk power delivery in the South East." He added that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Acting Project Manager for the Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project (NTEP-1) under TCN-AfDB Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Obiora Alexander, representing the General Manager Program Coordination, Aminu Tahir, lauded the federal government for the timely release of funds.

He noted that the federal government provided the counterpart funding to ensure that all PAPs were compensated fairly and promptly.