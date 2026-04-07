Nigeria: Lagos Moves to Decongest Correctional Centres and Upgrade Facilities, Frees 43 Inmates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 43 inmates from correctional centres across the State, as part of ongoing efforts to decongest custodial facilities and strengthen the criminal justice system. This follows the December 2025 release of 91 inmates, under similar measures.

The move was carried out under the Governor's prerogative of mercy powers, as provided in Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), based on recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy. The released inmates had not yet completed their sentences, but were carefully vetted according to established legal and administrative guidelines.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, said the exercise reflects the Government's commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law, while proactively addressing overcrowding in correctional centres. "Our goal is to create conditions that support rehabilitation, ensure public safety, and uphold the rights of inmates", he stated.

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In furtherance of these reforms, the State Government procured and delivered two coaster buses to correctional services last year to facilitate the secure and timely transportation of inmates to courts, aiming to reduce delays in criminal trials caused by logistics challenges. The Government has also embarked on renovations and upgrades of several correctional buildings, strengthening custodial infrastructure and improving living conditions for inmates, with the aim of modernising facilities and supporting rehabilitation programmes.

Pedro noted that, under current constitutional provisions placing custodial and correctional services on the Concurrent Legislative List, it would be appropriate for the Federal Government to consider transferring management of one Lagos correctional centre, where most inmates are State Law offenders to the Lagos State Government. This, he said, would enhance oversight, transparency and funding, while addressing overcrowding challenges.

Lagos State remains committed to Justice Sector reforms, and will continue implementing measures that balance victims' rights, public safety, offenders' rehabilitation, and the protection of fundamental human rights, Pedro emphasised.