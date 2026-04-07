Nigeria: 'No Worshipper Was Rescued', Kaduna Community Counters Army

Members of the community where kidnappers abducted worshippers during Easter Service have denied the claim that 31 victims were rescued.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits invaded a branch of The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Arikon community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing five persons and abducting worshippers.

The incident had generated reactions amid the widespread insecurity in the country.

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The Nigerian Army had issued a statement, narrating how its troops purportedly compelled terrorists to abandon "dozens of abducted worshippers".

In a statement, the Army said troops who responded to distress call engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

"The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages," the Army said, adding that one of the rescued victims sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

But in a counter statement, on Monday, Kuturmi Unity Development Association, described Army's claim as false.

In the statement signed by Dr J D Ariko, President of the association, and Hon. Manasseh Samuel, Publicity Secretary, the association said kidnappers have contacted families and representatives of the victims who are in captivity.

"Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that the Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 31 persons who were abducted by bandits during the Easter service in Ariko, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State."

"We wish to categorically state that this claim is entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the current situation. Contrary to the reports being circulated, all the abducted persons are still in captivity with their abductors. The families and representatives of the victims remain in contact with the bandits, who have confirmed the safe arrival of the victims at their camp. This clearly invalidates any claim of a successful rescue operation.

"While we recognize and appreciate the efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity across the country. it is deeply troubling that such inaccurate information is being disseminated to the public. False reports of this nature create unnecessary confusion, give families false hope, and undermine public trust in official communications.

"We therefore call on the Nigerian Army and all relevant authorities to ensure that only verified and factual information is released to the public, especially on sensitive matters involving human lives.

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"The safe return of the abducted persons remains our utmost priority, and we urge all stakeholders to intensify genuine and coordinated efforts toward securing their immediate and unconditional release."

Sources from the community had identified those killed during the as Tanko Haruna, Waziri Agunu, Aminu Soba, Joseph Audu and Adamu Jatau.

Those who were abducted were listed as Garba Tanko, alongside with his wife Lami Garba, and one of their daughters, Rachel Garba as well as a grand child, Moses Yakubu.

Others are Rahab Usman, and his daughter, Victoria Rahab. Sunday Ayuba, Dantani Alhaji alongside his wife, Mrs Mary Dantani, including their three daughters all identified as Helen, Rejoice and Ahmadu, were among those kidnapped.