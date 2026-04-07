Nigeria: Fresh Killings - Suspend Rhetoric, Get to Work, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Following the spate of recent attacks in some parts of the country, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to brace up to the challenges of governance.

Referencing the promise Tinubu made when he met with grieving family members of the victims of the Angwan Rukuba attack in Jos, Plateau State, Atiku charged Tinubu to keep to his words.

At the meeting which held at Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, the President had said, "To the victims, there is nothing I can give you, whether in billions of naira, but I can console you and promise that this experience will not repeat itself."

However, less than 48 hours after the promise, killings occurred in Plateau, spread to Kaduna, Katsina, Benue, Nasarawa, among others.

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Reacting to the developments in a post on his official social media pages, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chieftain tasked the President "to roll up his sleeves and get to work".

He said, "I wish to remind President Bola Tinubu to keep to his words that "this (Angwan Rukuba attack) will not repeat itself." It does appear that those words are hollow because barely 72 hours, another attack in Benue State claimed over a dozen lives. The Commander-in-Chief should brace up to the challenges of governance.

"I am also concerned, like all well-meaning Nigerians about what is going on in a Nasarawa community where families had fled on foot amid threats of attack.

And as if those are not enough, there was a fresh attack in Kaduna State at the weekend.

"The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property and the promotion of the welfare of citizens. Enough of these hollow rhetoric, Mr. President. It is time to fold your sleeves and get to work."

The former Vice President said his thoughts and prayers were with the families who lost loved ones in the attacks.