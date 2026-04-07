Nigeria: HURIWA Petitions U.S. Against Wike, Raises Fresh Concerns Over Democracy

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has petitioned the United States government, calling for sanctions against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over alleged actions it says threaten Nigeria's democratic system.

The group, in its communication to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, raised concerns over what it described as a pattern of political interference, electoral misconduct and actions capable of undermining democratic institutions.

HURIWA said the petition against Wike is part of broader concerns about Nigeria's political climate, warning that recent developments suggest a gradual weakening of democratic structures and shrinking political space.

The organisation stressed the need for accountability among public office holders, noting that the exercise of power must remain within the confines of the law to avoid deepening political divisions.

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It also called for transparent investigations into allegations surrounding electoral processes and political interference, insisting that credible actions are necessary to restore public confidence in governance.

On media freedom, HURIWA warned against statements or conduct capable of intimidating journalists, adding that a free press remains central to democratic accountability.

The group urged both domestic stakeholders and international partners to support efforts aimed at strengthening Nigeria's democracy and upholding global democratic standards.