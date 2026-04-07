Nigeria Revenue Summit Urges E-Invoicing to Cut Leakages, Enhance Efficiency

6 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Orjime Moses

Stakeholders from government, regulators, and the private sector converged in Abuja for the conclusion of Interswitch's Nigeria Revenue Summit, urging the adoption of scalable digital tools like e-invoicing to strengthen public revenue collection amid economic pressures.

The event, which kicked off in Lagos before wrapping up in the Federal Capital Territory, tackled strategies for revenue system overhaul through technology, data automation, and integrated payments.

Participants stressed the urgency of inclusive, accountable solutions to align federal, state, and local revenue administration with national goals, reducing leakages and enhancing transparency.

Chief financial officer (Nigeria) at Interswitch, Chinomso Nwachukwu, highlighted how finance roles are shifting to strategic enablers in a data-driven economy. "E-invoicing stands out as a key initiative to boost transparency and plug revenue gaps," she said, emphasizing stakeholder dialogues like the summit to build awareness and support.

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Project manager for E-Invoicing at the Nigeria Revenue Service, Mohammed Bawa, echoed the call for alignment with global tax digitization trends. He positioned e-invoicing as a cornerstone for efficiency and compliance, pressing businesses and institutions to embrace it fully.

Interactive sessions delved into compliance challenges and business impacts, while Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director of Commercial Inclusion at Interswitch Inclusio, underscored the summit's role in fostering public-private partnerships. "We're committed to digital solutions that cut leakages and streamline collections," Asagba noted during a media briefing.

The Nigeria Revenue Summit underscores broader efforts to leverage technology for financial efficiency, positioning e-invoicing as a pivotal reform in Nigeria's fiscal landscape.

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