Nigeria: Factional NNPP Chair, Major, Says Kwankwaso Will Cause Rift in ADC

A factional National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Agbo Major, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) risks internal crisis following the defection of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, into its fold.

Major, who spoke in an interview published by SYMFONI News and shared on X, warned that the former Kano State could undermine the party's stability.

"Kwankwaso will always come as a gentleman at the beginning, but by the time those around him begin to influence him, they will set ADC on fire," Major alleged.

He added, "What ADC has succeeded in doing is to inherit a baggage that will later turn to a menace within their fold."

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The NNPP factional chairman questioned Kwankwaso's electoral strength, noting that his influence appeared limited to Kano State despite contesting as a presidential candidate.

"How is he a viable opposition candidate? He has all the leverage but ended up winning only Kano State," he said.

Major also alleged that Kwankwaso's political strategy was largely driven by a desire to remain relevant ahead of future elections.

"He was in that election to position himself for another four years so that he will remain relevant," he added.

The NNPP chairman, who said he previously served as the party's national publicity secretary and later as acting national chairman, maintained that his position was based on his experience within the party.

"With all the experience and information about the party and its development trajectory, I did my best to market him, but the results showed otherwise," he said.

He further warned that associates around Kwankwaso could heighten tensions within the ADC.