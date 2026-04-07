Liberia: U.S.$10k Lifeline - Radio Kokoyah Set for Comeback After Prolonged Shutdown

GBARNGA, Bong County - Radio Kokoyah in Bong County is on the path to revival following a US$10,000 donation of modern broadcasting equipment from Bong County Electoral District One Representative, Prince K. Koinah. The intervention aims to restore the community station's operations after years of being largely off air.

The station has been inactive since 2023, following the destruction of its main transmitter and other critical equipment. For years, management and community leaders struggled to maintain broadcasts amid repeated technical breakdowns, limited financial resources, and the challenge of securing replacements for damaged infrastructure. Despite these hardships, Radio Kokoyah remained committed to serving its audience, which includes Kokoyah District residents and parts of Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties.

Radio Kokoyah, a community-owned station, has long been vital in providing local news, amplifying grassroots voices, promoting development dialogue, and fostering civic engagement. However, like many community radio stations in Liberia, it has faced persistent challenges due to economic constraints. Limited funding, high operational costs, lack of access to modern equipment, and difficulties in retaining skilled personnel have all hindered consistent operations for stations serving rural communities.

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The US$10,000 donation includes a 1-kilowatt transmitter, a 16-channel Yamaha broadcast mixer, four condenser (phantom) microphones, four high-quality headphones, a desktop computer set, four microphone arms, modern studio chairs, and a blower, among other essential items. This support is expected not only to resume operations but also to expand the station's coverage across Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties, significantly increasing access to news and information.

Representative Koinah, presenting the equipment to community leaders including Elder Duah Kangar, Mr. Obediah Zohr, Mr. Marcuson Nyeah, and Papa Quoi, emphasized the crucial role of community radio in fostering communication, promoting development, and amplifying rural voices.

Following the donation, media practitioners and residents across Kokoyah District and Bong County have taken to Facebook and other platforms to commend the lawmaker for his timely intervention. Many highlighted that the support would strengthen local journalism and ensure that the community has reliable access to information, especially in underserved areas.

On behalf of the community, Elder Kangar expressed heartfelt gratitude and urged the station management to broadcast responsibly, promoting peace, harmony, and reconciliation.

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Station Manager Victor C.B. Smith also welcomed the intervention, describing it as a lifeline after years of operational struggles. He recounted the challenges faced by the station, including years of being off air, and assured that the new equipment would be properly maintained while upholding professional and ethical journalism standards.

A broadcast technician engaged by Representative Koinah is currently installing the equipment. Test transmissions are expected to begin in the coming days, paving the way for a full resumption of broadcasts.

The revival of Radio Kokoyah underscores both the critical role of community radio in Liberia and the ongoing challenges these stations face amid economic hardship. Sustained support, investment, and attention are essential to ensure that rural communities continue to have access to credible information, civic education, and local news.