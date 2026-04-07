Liberia: Samuel Jackson Released in Wife Death Case As Manslaughter Charges Remain

Published: April 6, 2026

MONROVIA - Criminal Court 'A' at the First Judicial Circuit for Montserrado County has ordered the release of Samuel P. Jackson, a Liberian economist and politician charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the death of his wife, Toni Jackson.

The release order, signed by Clerk of Court Hector M. Dolo under the authority of Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, directs the acting sheriff of Montserrado County to free Jackson from custody immediately. The document makes clear, however, that the charges against him remain active.

Jackson had been in custody following his arrest in connection with the March 12 death of his wife. He was initially designated a person of interest, then released, before being formally charged based on what police describe as forensic evidence and a pattern of prior conduct. The court's release order does not constitute a dismissal of those charges.

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The order further instructs the sheriff or any assigned deputy to file an official return with the Clerk of Court confirming execution of the release.

Police defend investigation

Inspector General Col. Coleman, speaking at a press conference Thursday, defended the conduct of the Liberia National Police's investigation, citing what he described as legally significant post-incident conduct, including an alleged failure to promptly notify law enforcement and indications the scene may have been altered before police access.

Autopsy results are pending, with toxicology analysis expected within one to two weeks.

"The Liberia National Police does not determine when the evidence meets the legal threshold," Coleman said. "But neglect leading to harm or death constitutes criminal responsibility. We assure the government, the public, and the family of the deceased that this investigation has been conducted with professional integrity, transparency, and in accordance with international standards."

Coleman urged patience as the case moves to the judiciary. "The evidence has now been placed where it belongs, before the judiciary. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and allow the courts to decide. Let justice take its course," he said.

The inspector general also pushed back on social media claims that he had threatened individuals connected to the case. "At no point has the Liberia National Police, through the Inspector General, ever threatened anyone," Coleman said, calling on those spreading what he described as misinformation to file formal complaints through proper legal channels.

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Background

Toni Jackson died March 12, 2026, following a reported medical emergency. Her death prompted a homicide investigation by the Liberia National Police. Samuel Jackson's family has maintained that Toni Jackson had a documented history of health complications, including falls and seizures. Police have said forensic and autopsy evidence points to negligence.

The Republic of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Justice, is the plaintiff in the case.