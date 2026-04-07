Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Arrest Suspected Kidnapper in Plateau

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have neutralised five suspected terrorists and arrested a suspected kidnapper while dismantling several criminal hideouts in Plateau State.

The operations, conducted in partnership with local vigilantes, targeted insurgent corridors in Wase, Qua'an Pan and Shendam Local Government Areas.

According to a statement signed by Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, troops carried out intensive clearance operations on Saturday in Babangida, Adua, and Bokayi villages within the Dutsen Zaki forest.

"While patrolling the Babangida-Adua road, the joint team engaged armed terrorists in a fierce gun battle."

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The troops' superior firepower led to the immediate neutralisation of two suspects, while others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

A search of the area recovered one locally fabricated firearm, a belt containing 105 rounds of 7.62mm PKT ammunition, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a cutlass.

In a separate operation on Sunday, troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted four suspected terrorists in the Namu District of Qua'an Pan Local Government Area around 7:45am.

The suspects were found in possession of 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The statement also reads that "While attempting to dismantle the suspects' hideout, troops came under heavy fire from the terrorists' associates.

"In the ensuing exchange, three of the four arrested suspects were killed by their colleagues' gunfire as they tried to escape.

"Later that morning at about 9:35am, troops, in collaboration with local residents, arrested a suspected kidnapper at Gidan Mangoro village in Shendam Local Government Area.

"The suspect is linked to a kidnapping incident that occurred in the area on April 3, 2026."

"He is currently in custody for further investigation."

The military authorities said the operations underscore the commitment of the Nigerian Army and its local partners to restoring peace and security in Plateau State.

Operation Enduring Peace urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agencies as clearance operations continue across the state.