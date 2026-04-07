Nigeria: 'Enough of Hollow Rhetoric' - Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Insecurity

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over renewed attacks in parts of the country, urging him to fulfill his earlier promise that such incidents would not recur.

Atiku's reaction followed recent violent attacks reported in Benue, Nasarawa, and Kaduna states, days after Tinubu assured victims of the Jos killings that "this experience will not repeat itself."

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Atiku said the president's earlier assurance now appears unfulfilled amid continued violence.

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"I wish to remind President Bola Tinubu to keep to his words that 'this (Angwan Rukuba attack) will not repeat itself,"' he said.

He added, "It does appear that those words are hollow because barely 72 hours later, another attack in Benue State claimed over a dozen lives."

The former vice-president called on the president to rise to the demands of leadership, stressing the urgency of addressing insecurity across the country.

"The Commander-in-Chief should brace up to the challenges of governance," Atiku stated.

He also expressed concern over reports of insecurity in other parts of the country, including Nasarawa and Kaduna states.

"I am also concerned... about what is going on in a Nasarawa community where families had fled on foot amid threats of attack. And... there was a fresh attack in Kaduna State at the weekend," he said.

Atiku emphasised that the protection of citizens remains the primary responsibility of government, urging the administration to move beyond rhetoric.

"The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property... Enough of this hollow rhetoric, Mr. President. It is time to fold your sleeves and get to work," he added.

He extended his condolences to the victims of the attacks, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families who may have lost a dear one in these attacks."