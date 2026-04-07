Nigeria: Kaduna Attack - IGP Disu Deploys Dig, Kidnapped Victims Rescued

6 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), DIG Shehu Umar Nadada, to deploy to Kaduna State in response to the recent attack in Ariko Village near Gurara Dam.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, made this known on Monday saying, "Five people were killed, and approximately fourteen others were abducted.

"On 5 April 2026, armed bandits attacked ECWA and Catholic Churches in the community, firing indiscriminately.

"Five people were killed, and approximately fourteen others were abducted.

"In response, the IGP ordered immediate operational intervention.

"The DIG Operations was deployed to assess the situation on site and coordinate security efforts to restore order and secure the release of the abducted victims.

"During the operation, the team led by DIG Nadada, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), rescued seven kidnapped victims.

"They were taken to Katari Hospital for medical care and are in stable condition, awaiting reunion with their families.

"The IGP affirms that operations continue to secure the release of the remaining victims and apprehend those responsible.

"He urges the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and provide credible information to support ongoing efforts."

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