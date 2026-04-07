Nigeria: Federal Govt College Kano Alumni Appeal to Tinubu Over Land Concession

6 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) has issued an urgent appeal to President Bola Tinubu to immediately halt the concession of approximately 30 hectares of land within Federal Government College Kano under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

FGCKOSA described the initiative as a grave threat to a long-standing national educational legacy.

Unity Schools were established as pillars of excellence, national integration, and nation-building.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The association warned that converting educational land for commercial purposes undermines these foundational ideals and reflects a troubling shift from long-term educational priorities to short-term economic interests.

The association noted that alumni have consistently demonstrated commitment to the college's growth, collectively investing billions of naira in infrastructure and academic development without seeking ownership or control of school property.

Building on this legacy, FGCKOSA has established a foundation aimed at sustaining the institution, with plans to raise ₦5 billion at its official launch in June 2026--providing a credible, education-focused alternative to the proposed concession.

FGCKOSA outlined several key concerns, including the misuse of federally designated educational land for private real estate development, potential threats to student safety arising from a mixed-use environment, and the irreversible loss of critical space needed for future expansion and recreational use. The association further questioned the necessity of siting such a project within a school environment, particularly in a state with abundant land for development.

The association asserted that the arrangement offers no tangible benefit to the college and raises concerns about the prioritisation of private interests over public good.

FGCKOSA therefore called on President Tinubu to immediately cancel the concession, protect the integrity of Unity Schools nationwide, and reaffirm the government's commitment to strengthening educational institutions.

The association also cautioned the public against investing in any property linked to the disputed scheme, noting that the matter remains under serious contention and may be overturned.

FGCKOSA reiterated its resolve to pursue all lawful means to safeguard the college and preserve its legacy for future generations.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.