Zimbabwe: Mutendi Defends Decision to Accept 'Dirty' Gifts From Chivayo, Says He Wants More

BISHOP Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has spoken against people questioning why he continues to receive gifts from businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Easter Conference at Mbungo City of Peace in Masvingo, Mutendi told President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was in attendance, that he will soon be expecting more from Chivayo and other local businesspeople of the same calibre.

Mutendi has received over US$4 million in cash and vehicle donations from Chivayo, a character whose source of wealth has been questioned.

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Earlier this year, he received a Mercedes-Benz Maybach worth US$450,000 and a US$2 million donation to the church.

Last year he was gifted a brand-new 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV worth US$400,000 and a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series for his wife worth US$190,000.

In 2024, Chivayo had donated US$1 million to the church.

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) are yet to prove allegations of corruption, fraud and other illegal activities beyond the country's borders.

"Wicknell Chivayo is helping us. Some people even told me I was receiving dirty money, that it had blood," said Mutendi.

"So the money you receive from America, the donations and aid is not dirty money when we see them overthrowing governments, taking other countries' oil?

"We will be writing to the President to tour our new university and as part of fundraising we will request more donations, strictly from local businesspeople."

Chivayo, himself a member of another apostolic church, has donated buses, cars and money to various other sects.

He is Mnangagwa's right hand man and has been seen in close proximity with the President at the airport amongst top government officials and at State House countless times.