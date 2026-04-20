Zimbabwe: Chivayo's U.S.$10,000 'Donation' to Each MP Is a Well Calculated Strategy By Mnangagwa to Bribe Legislature - CSO

The Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (ZICOMO), one of the organisations fighting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's attempts to hold onto power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms has accused him of trying to buy legislators' loyalty.

ZICOMO's statement follows a US$3.6 million donation to all 360 Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators by tycoon Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo, who announced that the donation was meant for community development and completion of stalled projects, was said to have been doing Mnangagwa's bidding in a strategy that seeks to ensure loyalty from MPs if Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 (CAB3) is to sail through both Houses.

"ZICOMO vehemently condemns the recent Independence Notice that emerged from a troubling social media post by Chivayo, a known tenderpreneur and ally of Mnangagwa," reads its statement.

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"Chivayo's announcement of a so-called "donation" of US$10,000 to each of 360 parliamentarians and Senators is not an act of generosity; it is a deliberate and well calculated strategy orchestrated by Mnangagwa through his proxies aimed squarely at buying the loyalty of lawmakers.

"This manipulation comes at a critical moment as the Constitutional Amendment Number Bill No. 3 is set to be presented in Parliament, amidst contentious findings from public consultations.

"This so-called donation starkly illustrates the rampant corruption and misgovernance that plagues the current administration."

CAB3 will amend Mnangagwa's second term and allow him two more years in power.

Other than extending Mnangagwa's stay, it will also change the manner in which the President is elected.nOrdinary Zimbabweans will no longer be able to vote for the President with Parliamentarians given all authority to do so, a situation that has been criticised by many civil society organisations (CSOs), opposition political figures and members of the diaspora who feel this will disenfranchise them.

Added ZICOMO: "This money is not a personal slush fund; it is public money entrusted to the government for the proper functioning of society.

"This blatant misuse of taxpayer funds amounts to bribery and severely undermines the ethical foundations of governance, eroding voter trust. As committed citizens of Zimbabwe, we call on our Honourable Members of Parliament to uphold their integrity and remain true to their promises to their constituents.

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"Furthermore, the disgraceful tactics of using financial incentives and lavish gifts, including vehicles, to secure loyalty in a misguided quest for political dynasties are fundamentally flawed.

"History teaches us that wealth and power cannot suppress the will for freedom, as Ian Smith learned when he was ultimately defeated by relentless freedom fighters."