Nigeria: Govt Probes Alleged Marginalisation of Local Barge Operators

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) to investigate allegations of marginalization of local barge operators in the country.

This directive is aimed at addressing concerns raised by local barge operators, who complained of being unfairly treated and excluded from participating in the country's maritime industry.

The situation has led to concerns about the impact on Nigeria's economy and the livelihoods of those employed in the industry.

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Daily Trust had reported that indigenous barge operators are alleging marginalization, claiming foreign interests are pushing them out of business at Apapa Port.

Specifically, the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) had accused some major terminal operators, of denying them access to berthing windows while favoring foreign Shipping firms.

The Cabotage Act had reserved inland waterway operations for indigenous shipowners.

Speaking at the first quarter 2026 senior management retreat and stakeholders engagements held in Lagos at the weekend, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, directed the Nigerian Shippers' Council to investigate allegations of systemic efforts to undermine local barge operators at the nation's seaports.

During the engagement, representatives of barge operators alleged that there is a coordinated and deliberate attempt by certain foreign interests to edge them out of business. They claimed that these actions, if left unchecked, could significantly weaken local capacity and disrupt the balance of competition within Nigeria's maritime logistics chain.

The operators expressed concern that policies, operational bottlenecks, and preferential treatment allegedly being accorded to some foreign-linked entities by certain terminal operators are creating an uneven playing field.

According to them, these challenges are gradually eroding their market share and threatening the survival of indigenous businesses.